Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

March 9, 2021 - 10:00am

Sponsored Post: Bontrager hosts liquidation sale of Roxy's Music! Bid online now

posted by Lisa Ace in Sponsored Post, advertisement, Bontrager, auction, Roxy's Music, Online bidding, batavia.


Roxy's Music Store, owned by the Rose Caccamise, has been a well-known establishment in Batavia for many decades. The store and its merchandise is currently being liquidated by online auction. The auction will include many accordions from Rose's personal collection, as well as stock from the store: instruments, accessories, audio equipment, sheet music, store hardware, and more. The online auction will begin March 5th and end March 16th, and can be found at bontragerauction.com. Successful bidders will be picking up their purchases on March 18th and 19th.   

Comments

Calendar

March 2021

S M T W T F S
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2020 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button