Sponsored Post: Bontrager hosts liquidation sale of Roxy's Music! Bid online now



Roxy's Music Store, owned by the Rose Caccamise, has been a well-known establishment in Batavia for many decades. The store and its merchandise is currently being liquidated by online auction. The auction will include many accordions from Rose's personal collection, as well as stock from the store: instruments, accessories, audio equipment, sheet music, store hardware, and more. The online auction will begin March 5th and end March 16th, and can be found at bontragerauction.com. Successful bidders will be picking up their purchases on March 18th and 19th.