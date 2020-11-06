Sponsored Post: Great Oakfield listings from Reliant Real Estate



Great price -- 7575 South Pearl Road, Oakfield. Solid country ranch in a great location -- close to school shopping and Thruway -- located in the Oakfield School System! This home is super solid and all the mechanicals have been well maintained and updated throughout the years! There is just so much that you don't see from the road that makes this home a great buy!

Large two-car attached garage leads to homey eat-in kitchen overlooking a beautiful backyard surrounded by fields! There is a large living room and three good-sized bedrooms and full bath -- so no stairs required:) Underneath carpeting there is HARDWOOD floors throughout! The basement is awesome -- huge and finished and with a full working kitchen for the people who like to cook, can or entertain!

Although you are connected to public water, there is also a reverse-osmosis system and water softener on property as well! You can walk out basement to great backyard with a big deck and patio for your summertime parties -- also there is CENTRAL AIR for all those awesome hot days! This home is great and really needs nothing but your décor updates! This is definitely not a drive by -- it is CLEAN and READY TO MOVE IN -- Must see to appreciate what a great property this is!! Call Lynn Bezon today to see this country ranch (585) 344-4663. Click here for more information.

1 Irving Parkway, Oakfield. Solid, classic and meticulously maintained -- all things that you will see and say when you visit this two-owner village home! Bright, homey and super spacious with 2,677 square feet!

Large and pretty entrance/mud room to greet your guests leads to gorgeous family room addition with gas burning fireplace and a beautiful kitchen that boast granite countertops, gorgeous cupboards, center island for work space and top of the line appliances. Large dining room with beautiful pegged hardwood floors leads to second living room with wood burning fireplace -- so homey you don't want to leave!

Upstairs has hardwood floors throughout under the carpet three large bedrooms which all have multiple closets and storage areas! Beautifully redone modern bath with plenty of space to enjoy getting ready for the day! Basement is large and packed with storage. All mechanicals updated throughout, including central air!

Attached 2.5 car garage that you will literally want to hang out in -- complete with wall furnace and a stove for canning and all your extra entertaining. There is also three overhead doors, one which leads to fully fenced back yard! So much more to talk about -- come check out for yourself! Call Lynn Bezon today (585) 344-HOME (4663) Click here for more information.