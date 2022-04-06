Sponsored Post: Income properties available! Call Reliant Real Estate now



9000 S Lake Road, Pembroke. Click here . Great opportunity for the person who is looking for a chance to have a nice ranch home in the Pembroke School System and with the added benefit of added business opportunity! There is almost 8000 sq ft of warehouse space with loading dock-also an almost 1500 sq. ft., 2 bay truck garage, currently houses a long term tenant so there is instant rental income of $600 plus utilities and a residential ranch home with attached garage and office space that could easily be converted to more living space or in law situation!! Home currently rents at $1350 plus utilities monthly. In total there is 4.1 acres -huge parking area with extra wide driveway for easy access and within minutes of NYS Thruway. Loads of opportunity for the entrepreneur!



1367 Lewiston Road, Alabama. Click here. Large two family home, in need of some TLC but is solid and consistently rented. Each apartment is large with two and three bedrooms decent kitchens, laundry available in both units and has good size yard! Conveniently located minutes from thruway and all major routes for quick commute access. Located next to Alabama Hotel and Holley Farms for great food and tenant convenience!



205 Liberty Street, Batavia. Click here. Awesome City Money Maker and great owner occupant situation! This is truly a property where you can have your mortgage paid for while you build your portfolio! Or just rent all four units and build your equity faster–either way its a step in the right direction!



19 Dellinger Avenue, Batavia. *UPSTAIRS NOW CURRENTLY VACANT AND WILL REMAIN SO FOR EASY SHOWINGS* Lovely double owned by one owner for last 60 years! Well maintained and and consistently occupied. Location is wonderful for tenants that need walking distance to all amenities also there is large parking area so everyone has a place to park without bothering anyone else to move a vehicle! Tear off roof installed in 2009. Owner pays heat and water. Rents are currently priced below market rate

