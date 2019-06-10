Sponsored Post: Jam at the Ridge kicks off the summer concert season



Love and Theft and Eli Young Band will Jam At The Ridge this Friday and Saturday (06/14 and 06/15) from 4:00pm until 10:00pm. Modern Country Music with the stories of what "Love Is" and what "Love Ain't". Pre-Sale tickets are still available starting at $15 and $22 with VIP options available.

PURCHASE YOUR TICKETS TODAY;

Love and Theft Tickets: https://2019jatrlt.bpt.me/

Eli Young Band Tickets: https://2019jatreyb.bpt.me/

Want to win a Meet & Greet Pass with Love and Theft & Eli Young Band? Make a video to tell us what "Love Is" and what "Love Ain't" to YOU. Then post it on Facebook with the Hashtags #JAMATTHERIDGE #LOVEANDTHEFT #ELIYOUNGBAND #LOVEIS #LOVEAINT.

Just a quick personal story of someone who showed you what Love Is and a story about someone who showed you what Love Ain't.

A sample by The Ridge Girls is below, but make this your own. Get creative, have fun, and win a pair of nights to remember for a lifetime. See the sample video: https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=427551184469152. Submitted Videos must be publicly viewable and family friendly. Additional prizes may be awarded. Come on out to Jam At The Ridge ... where the fun is! Jam At The Ridge is located at: 8101 Conlon Road, Le Roy, New York 14482.