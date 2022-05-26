Local Matters

May 26, 2022 - 12:00pm

Sponsored Post: Join Our Team

posted by Lisa Ace in Sponsored Post, advertisement, Genesee County Chamber of Commerce, Hiring, jobs, marketing.

Join Our Team!

The Genesee County Chamber of Commerce is hiring a Marketing Assistant for the Tourism Department. 

Details here: https://visitgeneseeny.com/about/join-our-team

To apply, please email a cover letter and resume to Sara Stockwell at [email protected] or mail to Genesee County Chamber of Commerce, 8276 Park Road, Batavia, NY 14020.

