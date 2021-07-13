Sponsored Post: Join us July 14th for an agricultural open house



We would like to share our vision for the old Valu/Country Max building just purchased. We would like to showcase vintage Ag machines, tools, toys, signs, memorabilia, etc. We also want to construct classrooms for 4-H, FFA, cooperative extension and the general Ag public to use. We're super excited about this opportunity. Please contact Tim Call (Office: 585-343-1822 or Cell: 716-560-1822​) [email protected] with any questions or suggestions!