July 13, 2021 - 6:30pm

Sponsored Post: Join us July 14th for an agricultural open house

posted by Lisa Ace in Sponsored Post, advertisement, Genesee County Ag Society, agricultural education, open house, batavia.


We would like to share our vision for the old Valu/Country Max building just purchased. We would like to showcase vintage Ag machines, tools, toys, signs, memorabilia, etc. We also want to construct classrooms for 4-H, FFA, cooperative extension and the general Ag public to use. We're super excited about this opportunity. Please contact Tim Call (Office: 585-343-1822 or Cell: 716-560-1822​[email protected] with any questions or suggestions!

