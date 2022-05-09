Local Matters

May 9, 2022 - 3:00pm

Sponsored Post: Join us this Thursday for Red Day - our annual day of service

Sponsored Post, Keller Williams, Sunny Rathod, Arc GLOW, Red Day, batavia.


Since May of 2009 our entire company – from the U.S. and Canada to our family abroad – sets aside the second Thursday of the month to Renew, Energize, and Donate within the communities we serve. Join the Keller Williams Realty Batavia Branch as we volunteer at The ARC GLOW on Thursday, May 12th from 8:30 am - 2:30 pm.

