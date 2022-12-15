Sponsored Post: Just Listed; 14 Morton Avenue, Batavia



Just listed! 14 Morton Avenue, Batavia. ​Why rent when you can build equity by owning this beautiful two-story, three-bedroom, one-bathroom home! Welcome home to 14 Morton Ave, Batavia. Check out the lovely details waiting for you to customize, like the breakfast bar, a bench seat in the dining room, recessed lighting, and the walkout porch. You’ll love the beautiful tile in the bathroom and jets in the shower. Create your very own oasis in the large main bedroom. Enjoy the warmer months on the deck and in the large backyard! This home is NOT in a flood-zone, saving you the hassle of flood insurance! Come check it out for yourself! Call Sunny Rathod 585-813-2445 at Keller Williams today to see this listing!