Sponsored Post: Just listed: 3263 Broadway Road, Alexander



Welcome home to 3263 Broadway, located within the Alexander school district! This glorious modern colonial has 4 bdrm, 2.5 bathroom, and a 2.5 car garage. Tucked back on 3.58 acres of partially wooded grounds, this house is the perfect, private oasis. You will love the spacious bedrooms and generous storage closets, especially the master bedroom’s vaulted ceiling and ensuite bathroom. Overlooking the beautiful family room, which is complete with an inviting fireplace, you'll find a cozy, lofted nook: your own hidden haven! The finished basement includes poured concrete walls and a private entrance. Best of all these amazing features is the heart of the house: the kitchen. You will love the brand new candlelight cabinetry features, including soft-close drawers and cabinets, and the beautiful Quartz countertops. Come see the stunning, brand-new red oak flooring throughout the first floor, the stunning Trex deck outside, and last but not least, the convenient first floor laundry. With this house, it will be love at first sight, so come see it for yourself today!