Sponsored Post: Just listed; 6 Ridgefield Drive, Churchville! Call Sunny today



Welcome home to 6 Ridgefield Road in a desirable neighborhood in Churchville. This home is perfectly nestled near Black Creek and provides ample outdoor space, perfect for the summer ahead. Walk into this 3 bed, 2 bath home to find natural light and gleaming hardwood floors throughout. The clean and fresh style of this home is a great fit for your family or a first time home buyer. This home comes complete with a brand new metal roof, central air, double-wide blacktop driveway, and a 10x12 shed all installed in 2022. The home has a walk-out finishable basement with bonus area, ready-to-finish second bathroom, and an egress allowing you customize this area to best suit your needs. The backyard is an inviting oasis providing a private area to grill and enjoy time with family and friends complete with an outdoor bar area. This charming property could be your next love-filled home. Delayed negotiations until Monday 4/24 at 1PM. Call Sunny today 585-813-2445!