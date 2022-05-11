Sponsored post: Just listed: 9 Garfield Avenue! Call Sunny Rathod today

If you want a modest looking house that feels like a luxury estate, you can’t miss 9 Garfield Avenue. This immaculately maintained 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath, ranch style home has some amazing surprise features. The first you’ll notice: a state-of-the-art Smart Home technology and the house-wide security system. After finding the sleek, updated kitchen and welcoming family room, discover your very own home theater with built-in sound system in the elegant finished basement. The spacious spare room is waiting for your customization: perhaps a personal fitness studio? Unwind this summer on the gorgeous wooden deck beneath an automatic awning, or enjoy a soak in your very own hot tub! Lastly, don't miss the show-stopping 2-car garage, complete with sealed & finished floors, lastly a 2-post vehicle power-lift, truly a car enthusiast’s dream. There’s also additional storage potential in the garage loft and detached shed. Come see 9 Garfield Avenue for yourself! No Flood Insurance Needed! **PLEASE REMOVE YOUR SHOES**Delayed Negotiations until 5/18/22 5:00PM. Call Sunny Rathod today 585-813-2445