Sponsored Post: Just Listed - Reliant Real Estate; 5952 North Byron Road, Byron



This place is great! Extra large super spacious double wide ranch on a pretty 1.2 acre rural lot with oversized 2 car garage!! You will be amazed at how spacious this home is with everything at your fingertips and lots of extras you wouldn’t expect like pretty oak kitchen with tons of cupboards and center island. Great den with cozy wood burning fireplace and a formal dining room that leads to oversized front living room! All bedrooms are large and master bedroom has huge bath with garden tub and shower! Outside features awesome large back deck with gazebo overlooking pretty backyard with wooded backdrop! Awesome oversized and deep 2 car garage for all the extras and a place to putter! Convenient location! Easy to see anytime. Delayed negotiations until Thursday, Dec 9Th at 12:00.

