Sponsored Post: Keller Williams Open House this Sunday - 172 Ross Street



This beautiful vintage built home is waiting for a new family! Situated in the heart of the City of Batavia, this house allows for easy access to amenities and schools nearby.

This house comprises of: 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. The lower level offers a large open plan living/dining with an open family room that can be changed to your needs. With hardwood flooring covering every inch of the home, a new roof, thermal windows, a water heater, pex plumbing and HV/AC all replaced in April of 2018, this house offers both the elegancy yet a modern look to 21st century families.

To take a personal look into the home, call Sunny Rathod today 585-813-2445 or CLICK HERE for more information.