Sponsored Post: Legacy Insurance Group would like to thank you



I would like to thank the Batavia community for their support and making me feel welcome as the new kid on the block. I have had representatives from local businesses stop in to welcome me, and numerous calls from community residents looking to use my services to help them with their insurance needs.

Thank you to The Batavian for the exposure, as many of those callers mentioned seeing my grand opening coverage on your website.

Thank you to the Genesee County Chamber of Commerce for the interviews and the ribbon cutting celebration, and to my clients, United Healthcare Manager, fellow UHC Agent, and my family for taking your time to be part of my exciting day.

Although I don’t currently have set office hours, I am ready and willing to help you navigate the often-confusing Medicare choices, or help you get started with Medicare as you become eligible.

I can help you decide which UnitedHealthcare Medicare Advantage plan is best for your needs, or, help guide you through the NYS of Health Marketplace options. Just three weeks left of Medicare Annual Enrollment!

Other offerings include life insurance, telemedicine plans, shared health (ministry) options, and AFLAC.

Please feel free to contact me at (585) 409-1041 for an appointment, or stop by 212 E. Main St., suite #1 to say hi!

I’m two doors down from The City Church, right between Brighton Securities and T.F. Brown’s driveway.