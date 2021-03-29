Local Matters

March 29, 2021 - 4:30pm

Sponsored Post: Medicare insurance agents needed at Legacy Insurance! Call today for an interview

Legacy on Main, LLC (formerly Legacy Insurance Group) is looking for 2-3 Medicare Insurance Agents to help Medicare beneficiaries understand how Medicare works, what their plan choices are, and help enroll in plans. 

This is a 1099/contract position. Candidates must possess or be willing to obtain a NYS health producer's license. No experience necessary. Just a desire to help those in the community. Must be self-motivated and able to interact with people of all ages and backgrounds, in person or on the phone. 

Contact Diana at 585-409-1041 or [email protected] to schedule a phone interview.

