Sponsored Post: New Listing! 2407 Broadway, Darien Center, call Sunny Rathod today

If you’re looking for a gorgeous family farmhouse with accompanying barn and 15 acres of land, come meet 2407 Broadway located in Alexander School District! This 3,036 sqft home features: 5 bedroom, 2.5 bath country-style farmhouse that has enough space for everything you and your loved ones would want! Central air on the main floor, first-floor laundry, a water filtration system, and an electronic lock on the front door. The two barns are equipped with electric; the red barn has water. Water also goes out to the 5 pens measuring 50’x300’ which are perfect for planting or pastures. The grounds include blueberry bushes, apple tree, a gas well with rights, and two water wells. Come see this gem for yourself! Click here for more information.
