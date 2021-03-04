Sponsored Post: New Listing Alert: 1595 Bank Street Road, Middlebury



Reliant Real Estate - New listing Alert! 1595 Bank Street Road, Middlebury! Calling all hunters, wildlife lovers, or anyone looking for solitude and nature!

This property has a little bit of something for everyone -- two bedroom, fully remodeled, 1985 mobile home. Move-in ready and situated on over 7 acres with a 36x40 barn, two ponds and some great woods!

Home has all new windows, 3-year-old metal roof, newly remodeled kitchen and bath, super cozy wood burning stove and appliances included! 200 amp electric and 4-year-new septic an added plus. Sliding glass doors lead to covered back patio area and great views.

Great woods and could be logged for extra ready income! The barn is ready for all your toys or shop needs -- water ready, plumbed for bath, cement floors and 100-amp electrical service. Also for all those with technology needs there is high speed cable available as well!

Definitely come ready to take a walk and discover everything this property has to offer! Call Lynn Bezon at Reliant Real Estate today, call 344-HOME (4663). Click here for more info.