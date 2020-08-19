Sponsored Post: New listing alert: 38 West Avenue, Elba



New Lisiting Alert: 38 West Avenue, Elba. Solid and lovingly maintained village home on quiet country street with all the village amenities!

This home has been well taken care of and mechanics all in great condition and inexpensive utilities! This home has a great layout and way more spacious than you would think from the road!

Three bedrooms with hardwood floors, good-size living and dining area, and there is also an extra large step down family room overlooking back deck that looks out to the fields! Downstairs is partially finished and has room galore for all kinds of storage and also an awesome workspace for the hobbyist! Surprising amount of extra space!

And if that wasn't enough there is a one car attached garage AND a separate outbuilding that any person who loves to putter or hang out will absolutely want-electric and heated you might not want to go back in!

Really not a lot to do but move in and make it your own. Call Reliant Real Estate today, (585) 344-HOME (4663) or click here for more information.