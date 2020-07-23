Sponsored Post: New listing alert: 42 Redfield Parkway, Batavia



New lisiting alert: 42 Redfield Pkwy., Batavia! Solid, city home on great city street, located at the heart of all the shopping!

This super spacious, three-bedroom home is move in ready, and right now the central air is a bonus, along side the newer furnace, hot water tank, roof and siding! The big things have been taken care of – leaving time for decorating the big rooms, that all have closets and storage!

The home has a couple of bonus rooms, starting with the awesome enclosed front porch which really can supplement the living space as an office or toy room or just for enjoying the nice evenings and early mornings!

Off of the dining room there is a cute room that could be great office space for those working at home these days, and last but not least, is the attic. which has been finished and could be great additional rec space -- there is a room for everybody!

The street of course is a Batavia classic to enjoy in all the seasons -- there is a lot of home here, come check it out! Click here for more information or call Lynn Bezon today at (585) 344-HOME (4663).