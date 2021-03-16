Sponsored Post: New Listing Alert: 7 Willow Street, Batavia



New Listing Alert: 7 Willow Street Batavia! Here is the perfect budget pleaser - because you’re getting a lot of positives for the money! First of which is 4 good size bedrooms with one being on the first floor, if needed! Then all the updates which include siding, roof and electric as well as numerous upgrades to kitchen and bath-and then top it off with Seller offering a $5000 PAINTING AND CARPETING ALLOWANCE! Definitely worth coming and letting your imagination run with all that you could do with this home-great way and time to jump into home ownership! Click here for more information or call Lynn Bezon today at Reliant Real Estate today, call 585-344-HOME (4663).



1595 Bank Street Road, Middlebury - Calling all hunters, wildlife lovers, or anyone looking for solitude and nature!! This property has a little bit of something for everyone-two bedroom fully remodeled 1985 mobile home, move in ready and situated on over 7 acres with a 36x40 barn, two ponds and some great woods!! Home has all new windows, 3 yr old metal roof, newly remodeled kitchen and bath, super cozy wood burning stove and appliances included! 200 amp electric and 4 yr new septic an added plus. Sliding Gass doors leads to covered back patio area and great views:) Great woods and could be logged for extra ready income! The barn is ready for all your toys or shop needs-water ready, plumbed for bath, cement floors and 100 amp electrical service. Also for all those with technology needs there is high speed cable available as well!! Definitely come ready to take a walk and discover everything this property has to offer! Click here for more information or call Lynn Bezon today at Reliant Real Estate today, call 585-344-HOME (4663).

