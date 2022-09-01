Sponsored Post: New listing alert from Sunny Rathod at Keller Williams



Welcome to 221 S Main Street in Batavia! This 4-bedroom, 1 and a half bathroom split level ranch is the perfect place for a growing family. Enjoy a bright eat-in kitchen that opens through sliding glass doors to an expansive and private back deck. Every day will feel like vacation on the gorgeous back deck overlooking the large above-ground pool, and the concrete patio underneath provides a lovely shady place to play or relax. A shed offers additional storage in the back yard in addition to the storage provided in your own 2-car garage. Inside, enjoy a living room with brand new recessed lighting and a large picture window. You'll love the privacy of the spacious master bedroom with a fireplace along. 3 more bedrooms are available to provide plenty of space for you and your family. Don’t wait to check out 221 S. Main St for yourself! Delayed Negotiations Till 8/31/22 @ 3pm. Call Sunny today; 585-813-2445