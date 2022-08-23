Sponsored Post: New listing from Sunny Rathod at Keller Williams



Welcome to 4421 Bennett Heights! This 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom ranch style home has undergone some stunning modernization! Come see for yourself the gorgeous, brand new marble backsplash and quartz countertops in the kitchen and both bathrooms, the new floors in the kitchen, bathrooms, and bedroom, as well as the updated light fixtures throughout the house. Spend quality time with your loved ones around the cozy fireplace, the three-season room with beautiful vaulted ceiling, or enjoy some sunshine on the brand new Trex deck, which also has a new vinyl railing. This home includes a brand new hot water tank, and stainless-steel stove/range, as well as a newer washer, dryer, and dishwasher. Delayed negotiations till 8/24 @ 3pm. Call Sunny today 585-813-2445!