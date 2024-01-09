Sponsored Post: New Listing! Welcome home - 168 South Main Street, Batavia

Nestled in a private setting, this charming Cape Cod home is situated on over a half-acre city lot and offers beautiful landscaping and a welcoming front porch. A newer 50-year metal roof offers durability and peace of mind. Inside you will find hardwood floors spanning the entire home. On the first floor there is a convenient bedroom, full bathroom, generously sized living room streaming tons of natural light through large windows and a bright eat-in kitchen with subway tile and a beautiful bay window. Upstairs there is another bedroom and a half-bath. In the back of the house, a convenient heated mudroom offers space to kick off snowy boots and store jackets. The backyard offers a heated above-ground pool surrounded by lush greenery in the summer months. This property provides a welcoming and versatile living space for those seeking a home that embraces both style and comfort.