Sponsored Post: New Listing! Welcome home - 2324 Pratt Road, Pembroke

Explore this charming 3-bed, 1.5-bath brick ranch farmhouse on 2.6 acres in the Pembroke School District! Featuring an entertainer's kitchen with an open floor plan, epoxy river/black walnut island top, farmhouse sink, and maple hardwood floors, this home is ideal for gatherings. The finished Bills/Sabres bonus room in the basement makes it a Sunday hotspot. You'll find ample storage with a 20x10 barn, 2.5-car garage, and basement workshop. For outdoor lovers, a private trail to Tonawanda Creek awaits. The kitchen was remodeled in 2012, and a full bath in 2023. Septic was serviced in May 2023, and central air with a Rheem furnace was installed in 2012. Regular maintenance and a thorough July 2023 inspection ensure top-notch quality. A Briggs and Stratton generator (2012) and a new water heater (April 2023) Don't miss this meticulously maintained farmhouse.