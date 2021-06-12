Sponsored Post: Open House - Sunday 1pm - 3pm! 4608 Bridge Road, Elba



4608 Bridge Road, Elba. Open House - THIS SUNDAY 1 - 3 p.m. Sitting on seven acres, this three bedroom, two bathroom property is located in the Elba Central School District. Enjoy the view from the above Trex deck, which leads you down to the concrete patio via spiral staircase. The finished walk-out basement has a sliding glass door leading to the pond, barn and the beautiful gazebo!

The gas-starter fireplace is perfect for cozy winters by the fire. The spacious kitchen is fully updated, including quartz countertops, oak cabinets, and a deep pantry. The staircases are extra wide and the flooring throughout the house has been updated. The septic system is brand new as of May 2021.

This house is a perfect balance of country living but conveniently located within 10 minutes of all amenities! Click here for more information & photos.