Sponsored Post: Reliant Real Estate; 7575 South Pearl Road - super easy to see



Easy to see - 7575 South Pearl Road, Oakfield. Solid country ranch in a great location - close to school, shopping, and thruway and located in the Oakfield School System! This home is super solid and all the mechanicals have been maintained and updated throughout the years! There is just so much that you don't see from the road that makes this home a great buy! Large, two car attached garage leads to homey eat in kitchen overlooking a beautiful backyard surrounded by fields! There is a large Living room and three good-sized bedrooms and full bath-so no stairs required. The basement is awesome-huge finished and with a full working kitchen for the people who like to cook, can or entertain! You can walk out basement to great backyard with a big deck and patio for your summertime parties! This home is great and really needs nothing but your décor updates!! Clean and ready to move in-easy to see! Call Lynn Bezon today to see this country ranch 585-344-4663.