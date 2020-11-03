Local Matters

November 3, 2020 - 3:00pm

Sponsored Post: Reliant Real Estate; New Listing Alert: 7995 Lehigh Road, Batavia

New Listing Alert: 7995 Lehigh Road, Town of Batavia! This is our editor's pick for a great opportunity for someone looking to capitalize on a great private location, nice space, attached garage and great views! For the right person, this home would require a little work and cleaning up, fresh paint and flooring, and you have a really great home! Built in 1988, this home has three bedrooms and 2 full baths, a large living room, a great small heated sunroom addition, that really brings some extra light and dimension to the property! It does have a gas stove for extra supplemental heat sunroom. H2O tank is a year old and furnace is only 2 years old and a newer metal roof! This is definitely the one, if you're willing to put in a little elbow work, you'll reap the rewards with an inexpensive, but comfy home. Call Lynn Bezon today, 585-344-HOME (4663) or click here for more information.

