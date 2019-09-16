Sponsored Post: The Genesee County Chamber of Commerce Business Directory is now available



The Genesee County Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce that the 2019-2020 version of the Genesee County Chamber Business Directory has been published! With nearly 500 local organizations in Chamber membership, we consider this the “who’s who in business” in Genesee County. Descriptions and contact information for small businesses, large corporations, non-profits, municipalities and schools, all operating in Genesee County, all in one convenient publication! Stop by The Chamber today to get your copy: Our office is located at 8276 Park Rd, Batavia NY.

We are also pleased to announce the launch of our new Online Business Directory on www.geneseeny.com. With links to member websites, social media pages, emails, and phone numbers: the online directory is the perfect place to interact and learn more about local organizations right here in Genesee County! Some member listings even have video and pictures to accompany their contact info, Check it out on website here http://geneseeny.chambermaster.com/list/

The Genesee County Chamber is a not-for-profit organization that consists of nearly 500 local businesses and organizations. Whether you operate a small operation or a large corporation, a membership with the Genesee County Chamber is the perfect way to improve your visibility and make your business more engaged within Genesee County! If you are interested in scheduling a tour to find out more information please contact Steven Falitico at 585-343-7440 or by email at [email protected]

More membership information can also be found on our website www.geneseeny.com under “Membership”