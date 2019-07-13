Sponsored Post: The Genesee County Fair begins today! Drive your tractor to the fair day



Saturday, July 13th – DRIVE YOUR TRACTOR TO THE FAIR DAY - Fair Opens @ 9 a.m.

9 a.m. – 4-H Dog Show Demonstration (Horse Practice Arena)

10 a.m. – Exhibition Halls & Buildings Open

10 a.m. – 4-H Kennedy Building Exhibit Judging (Kennedy Building)

11 a.m. – 4-H Livestock must be in place (Dairy Heifers/Calves, Dairy Steers, Beef Steers/Heifers, Sheep, Goats, Hogs, Poultry, Rabbits)

Noon – 4-H Market Auction Beef, Hog & Goat Final Weigh In

Noon – Midway Opens

Noon – Talent Show

4 p.m. – 4-H Poultry Show (Merton Building)

6 p.m. – 4-H Livestock Costume Contest (Main Show Ring)

6 p.m. – Genesee Speedway Racing

7 p.m. – Karaoke FINALS

11 p.m. – Exhibit Halls & Buildings Close

Events & times subject to change. Follow us on Facebook to keep up-to-date with changes.