July 13, 2019 - 8:00am
Sponsored Post: The Genesee County Fair begins today! Drive your tractor to the fair day
posted by Lisa Ace in Sponsored Post, advertisement, Genesee County Fair, Family Fun, music, food, games, genesee county, batavia..
Saturday, July 13th – DRIVE YOUR TRACTOR TO THE FAIR DAY - Fair Opens @ 9 a.m.
- 9 a.m. – 4-H Dog Show Demonstration (Horse Practice Arena)
- 10 a.m. – Exhibition Halls & Buildings Open
- 10 a.m. – 4-H Kennedy Building Exhibit Judging (Kennedy Building)
- 11 a.m. – 4-H Livestock must be in place (Dairy Heifers/Calves, Dairy Steers, Beef Steers/Heifers, Sheep, Goats, Hogs, Poultry, Rabbits)
- Noon – 4-H Market Auction Beef, Hog & Goat Final Weigh In
- Noon – Midway Opens
- Noon – Talent Show
- 4 p.m. – 4-H Poultry Show (Merton Building)
- 6 p.m. – 4-H Livestock Costume Contest (Main Show Ring)
- 6 p.m. – Genesee Speedway Racing
- 7 p.m. – Karaoke FINALS
- 11 p.m. – Exhibit Halls & Buildings Close
Events & times subject to change. Follow us on Facebook to keep up-to-date with changes.