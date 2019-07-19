July 19, 2019 - 8:00am
Sponsored Post: The Genesee County Fair - Celebrate 4H Day
Friday, July 19th – CELEBRATE 4H DAY
- 9 AM – 4-H Horse Show – English & Dressage Division (Horse Arena)
- 9AM – 4-H Beef Team Fitting Competition (Main Show Ring)
- 10 AM – Exhibition Halls & Buildings Open
- NOON – 4-H Horses must be removed from 4-H Horse Barn
- NOON – 4-H Livestock Master Showman Contest (Main Show Ring)
- 1 PM – 4-H Dairy Club Butter Making Activity (Kennedy Building)
- 4 PM – Midway Opens
- 5:30 PM – 4-H Tractor Driving Contest
- 6 PM – NIOGA Dairy Showmanship (Main Show Ring)
- 7 PM – Demolition Derby (Grandstands)
- 7 to 11 PM – Band – MAC (Entertainment Tent)
- 10 PM – Exhibit Halls & Buildings Close
Events & times subject to change. Follow us on Facebook to keep up-to-date with changes.