Sponsored Post: The Genesee County Fair - Celebrate 4H Day



Friday, July 19th – CELEBRATE 4H DAY

9 AM – 4-H Horse Show – English & Dressage Division (Horse Arena)

9AM – 4-H Beef Team Fitting Competition (Main Show Ring)

10 AM – Exhibition Halls & Buildings Open

NOON – 4-H Horses must be removed from 4-H Horse Barn

NOON – 4-H Livestock Master Showman Contest (Main Show Ring)

1 PM – 4-H Dairy Club Butter Making Activity (Kennedy Building)

4 PM – Midway Opens

5:30 PM – 4-H Tractor Driving Contest

6 PM – NIOGA Dairy Showmanship (Main Show Ring)

7 PM – Demolition Derby (Grandstands)

7 to 11 PM – Band – MAC (Entertainment Tent)

10 PM – Exhibit Halls & Buildings Close

Events & times subject to change. Follow us on Facebook to keep up-to-date with changes.