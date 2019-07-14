Sponsored Post: The Genesee County Fair daily schedule! Senior citizen day



Sunday, July 14 – SENIOR CITIZEN DAY

10 AM – 4-H Beef Show (Main Show Ring)

10 AM – Exhibition Halls & Buildings Open

11 AM Skyhunters Birds of Prey (until 2 pm)

NOON – Open Class Beef Show (Main Show Ring)

NOON – 4-H Club Exhibits must be in place

NOON – Midway Opens

3 PM – Six Horse Hitch Classes (Horse Arena)

4 PM – 4-H Rabbit Show (Merton Building)

4 PM – 4-H Market Auction Lamb Final Weigh In

7 to 10PM- Band – TBD (Entertainment Tent)

10 PM – Exhibit Halls & Buildings Close

Events & times subject to change. Follow us on Facebook to keep up-to-date with changes.