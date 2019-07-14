Local Matters

July 14, 2019 - 8:00am

Sponsored Post: The Genesee County Fair daily schedule! Senior citizen day

Sunday, July 14 – SENIOR CITIZEN DAY

  • 10 AM – 4-H Beef Show (Main Show Ring)
  • 10 AM – Exhibition Halls & Buildings Open
  • 11 AM Skyhunters Birds of Prey (until 2 pm)
  • NOON – Open Class Beef Show (Main Show Ring)
  • NOON – 4-H Club Exhibits must be in place
  • NOON – Midway Opens
  • 3 PM – Six Horse Hitch Classes (Horse Arena)
  • 4 PM – 4-H Rabbit Show (Merton Building)
  • 4 PM – 4-H Market Auction Lamb Final Weigh In
  • 7 to 10PM- Band – TBD (Entertainment Tent)
  • 10 PM – Exhibit Halls & Buildings Close

Events & times subject to change. Follow us on Facebook to keep up-to-date with changes.

Upcoming

