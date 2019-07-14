July 14, 2019 - 8:00am
Sponsored Post: The Genesee County Fair daily schedule! Senior citizen day
posted by Lisa Ace in Sponsored Post, advertisement, Genesee County Fair, Family Fun, music, food, games, genesee county, batavia...
Sunday, July 14 – SENIOR CITIZEN DAY
- 10 AM – 4-H Beef Show (Main Show Ring)
- 10 AM – Exhibition Halls & Buildings Open
- 11 AM Skyhunters Birds of Prey (until 2 pm)
- NOON – Open Class Beef Show (Main Show Ring)
- NOON – 4-H Club Exhibits must be in place
- NOON – Midway Opens
- 3 PM – Six Horse Hitch Classes (Horse Arena)
- 4 PM – 4-H Rabbit Show (Merton Building)
- 4 PM – 4-H Market Auction Lamb Final Weigh In
- 7 to 10PM- Band – TBD (Entertainment Tent)
- 10 PM – Exhibit Halls & Buildings Close
Events & times subject to change. Follow us on Facebook to keep up-to-date with changes.