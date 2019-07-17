Local Matters

July 17, 2019 - 8:00am

Sponsored Post: The Genesee County Fair - Emergency Responder's Night

Wednesday, July 17th – EMERGENCY RESPONDER’S NIGHT

  • 8:30 AM – OPEN Class Swine must be in place
  • 9 AM – 4H Horse may arrive
  • 9 AM – 4-H Hog Show (Main Show Ring)
  • 10 AM – 4-H & Open Class Goats must be removed from Goat Barn (Except Market
  • Auction Goats)
  • 10 AM – 4-H Milking Dairy Cows must be in place
  • 10 AM – Exhibit Halls & Buildings Open
  • NOON – 4-H Sheep Show (Main Show Ring)
  • 4pm – Midway Opens, (Weather permitting)
  • 2 PM – 4H Horses must be in place
  • 5:30 PM – Fair Parade Line Up (Racing Pit Area)
  • 6:30 PM – Fair Parade
  • 7:00 PM – Band – Red Creek (Entertainment Tent)
  • 10 PM – Exhibit Halls & Buildings Close

Events & times subject to change. Follow us on Facebook to keep up-to-date with changes.

Upcoming

