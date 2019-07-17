Sponsored Post: The Genesee County Fair - Emergency Responder's Night



Wednesday, July 17th – EMERGENCY RESPONDER’S NIGHT

8:30 AM – OPEN Class Swine must be in place

9 AM – 4H Horse may arrive

9 AM – 4-H Hog Show (Main Show Ring)

10 AM – 4-H & Open Class Goats must be removed from Goat Barn (Except Market

Auction Goats)

10 AM – 4-H Milking Dairy Cows must be in place

10 AM – Exhibit Halls & Buildings Open

NOON – 4-H Sheep Show (Main Show Ring)

4pm – Midway Opens, (Weather permitting)

2 PM – 4H Horses must be in place

5:30 PM – Fair Parade Line Up (Racing Pit Area)

6:30 PM – Fair Parade

7:00 PM – Band – Red Creek (Entertainment Tent)

10 PM – Exhibit Halls & Buildings Close

Events & times subject to change. Follow us on Facebook to keep up-to-date with changes.