July 17, 2019 - 8:00am
Sponsored Post: The Genesee County Fair - Emergency Responder's Night
posted by Lisa Ace in Sponsored Post, advertisement, Genesee County Fair, Family Fun, music, food, games, genesee county, Batavia......
Wednesday, July 17th – EMERGENCY RESPONDER’S NIGHT
- 8:30 AM – OPEN Class Swine must be in place
- 9 AM – 4H Horse may arrive
- 9 AM – 4-H Hog Show (Main Show Ring)
- 10 AM – 4-H & Open Class Goats must be removed from Goat Barn (Except Market
- Auction Goats)
- 10 AM – 4-H Milking Dairy Cows must be in place
- 10 AM – Exhibit Halls & Buildings Open
- NOON – 4-H Sheep Show (Main Show Ring)
- 4pm – Midway Opens, (Weather permitting)
- 2 PM – 4H Horses must be in place
- 5:30 PM – Fair Parade Line Up (Racing Pit Area)
- 6:30 PM – Fair Parade
- 7:00 PM – Band – Red Creek (Entertainment Tent)
- 10 PM – Exhibit Halls & Buildings Close
Events & times subject to change. Follow us on Facebook to keep up-to-date with changes.