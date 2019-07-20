Sponsored Post: The Genesee County Fair - Family Day/Drive Your Tractor to the Fair Day



Saturday, July 20 – Family Day/ Drive Your Tractor to the Fair Day

8:30 a.m. – NIOGA Dairy Show (Main Show Ring)

9 a.m. – 4-H Horse Show – Gymkhana Division (Horse Arena)

10 a.m. – Exhibition Halls & Buildings Open

Noon -- Small Fry Tractor Pull (Exhibition Building) Sponsored by Upstate Niagara Cooperative, Genesee County Pamona Grange, and Duane Schmigel

Noon – Midway Opens, Wristband Special from Noon to 4 pm

4 p.m. – 4-H Market Auction Master Showman Contest (Main Show Ring)

6 p.m. – Racing at Genesee Speedway

7 to 11 p.m. – Band – Under the Gun (Entertainment Tent)

10 p.m. – Exhibit Halls & Buildings Close

Events & times subject to change.