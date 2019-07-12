July 12, 2019 - 12:00pm
Sponsored Post: The Genesee County Fair kicks off tomorrow - PREVIEW NIGHT TONIGHT
Friday, July 12th – PREVIEW NIGHT • Free Parking
- 4 p.m. – Midway OPEN
- 7 p.m. – Karaoke Qualifier
Daily at the Genesee County Fair:
- Mechanical Bull Riding – try your hand at bull riding on the mechanical bull
- Balloon Display and Demonstrations
- Pig Racing
- Entertainer – Wade Henry
Events & times subject to change. Follow us on Facebook to keep up-to-date with changes.