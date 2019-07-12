Local Matters

July 12, 2019 - 12:00pm

Sponsored Post: The Genesee County Fair kicks off tomorrow - PREVIEW NIGHT TONIGHT

Friday, July 12th – PREVIEW NIGHT • Free Parking

  • 4 p.m. – Midway OPEN
  • 7 p.m. – Karaoke Qualifier

Daily at the Genesee County Fair:

  • Mechanical Bull Riding – try your hand at bull riding on the mechanical bull
  • Balloon Display and Demonstrations
  • Pig Racing
  • Entertainer – Wade Henry

Events & times subject to change. Follow us on Facebook to keep up-to-date with changes.

