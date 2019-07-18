Local Matters

July 18, 2019 - 8:00am

Sponsored Post: The Genesee County Fair - Kid's Day / HP Hood Day

posted by Lisa Ace in Sponsored Post, advertisement, Genesee County Fair, Family Fun, music, food, games, genesee county, Batavia......


Thursday, July 18th – KId's Day / HP HOOD DAY

  • 9 a.m. – 4-H Dairy Cattle Show (Main Show Ring)
  • 9 a.m. – 4-H Horse Show – Western Division (Horse Arena)
  • 10 a.m. – Exhibition Halls & Buildings Open
  • 12 - 10 p.m. – Midway Opens - Kids 16 & Under Ride for $10/wristband
  • 12:30 p.m. – Small Fry Tractor Pull (Exhibition Building) Sponsored by Upstate Niagara Cooperative, Genesee County Pamona Grange, and Duane Schmigel
  • 6:45 p.m. – 4-H Market Animal Auction Awards Ceremony (Main Show Ring)
  • 7 p.m. – 4-H Market Animal Auction Sale Begins (Main Show Ring)
  • 7:30 – 10 p.m. – Band – Savage Cabbage (Entertainment Tent)
  • 10 p.m. – Exhibit Halls & Buildings Close

Events & times subject to change. Follow us on Facebook to keep up-to-date with changes.

