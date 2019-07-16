Sponsored Post: The Genesee County Fair - sponsored by Rochester Regional Health

July 16, 2019 - 8:00am
Tuesday, July 16th – sponsored by ROCHESTER REGIONAL HEALTH
- 9 AM – Halter Class – Draft Horses (Horse Arena)
- 10 AM – 4-H Cloverbud Rabbit Show (Merton Building)
- 10 AM – Exhibition Halls & Buildings Open
- 11 AM – 4-H Dairy & Meat Goat Show (Main Show Ring)
- Immediately followed by Open Class Goat Show
- NOON – OPEN Draft Hitch Show (Horse Arena)
- 1 PM – 4-H Dairy Judging Contest
- 4 PM – Midway Opens
- 2PM – 10 PM- Faith at the Fair (Entertainment Tent)
- 5 PM – 4-H Market Auction Hog Show (Main Show Ring)
- 7 PM – Fair Barn Dance (Open Dairy Barn)
- 9 PM – 4-H & Open Class Goats Released (Except Market Auction Goats)
- 10 PM – Exhibit Halls & Buildings Close
