Sponsored Post: The Genesee County Fair - sponsored by Rochester Regional Health



Tuesday, July 16th – sponsored by ROCHESTER REGIONAL HEALTH

9 AM – Halter Class – Draft Horses (Horse Arena)

10 AM – 4-H Cloverbud Rabbit Show (Merton Building)

10 AM – Exhibition Halls & Buildings Open

11 AM – 4-H Dairy & Meat Goat Show (Main Show Ring)

Immediately followed by Open Class Goat Show

NOON – OPEN Draft Hitch Show (Horse Arena)

1 PM – 4-H Dairy Judging Contest

4 PM – Midway Opens

2PM – 10 PM- Faith at the Fair (Entertainment Tent)

5 PM – 4-H Market Auction Hog Show (Main Show Ring)

7 PM – Fair Barn Dance (Open Dairy Barn)

9 PM – 4-H & Open Class Goats Released (Except Market Auction Goats)

10 PM – Exhibit Halls & Buildings Close

Events & times subject to change. Follow us on Facebook to keep up-to-date with changes.