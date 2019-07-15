Sponsored Post: The Genesee County Fair - Veteran's Day



Monday, July 15th – VETERAN’S DAY AT THE FAIR

9 a.m. – 4-H Market Auction Goat Show (Main Show Ring)

10 a.m. – Exhibition Halls & Buildings Open

10 a.m. – 4-H Cloverbud Poultry Show (Merton Building)

10 a.m. – 4-H Dairy Fitting Clinic & Master Fitter Competition

10 a.m. – 4-H Goat Agility Contest (Goat Barn Show Ring)

10 a.m. – 4-H Market Auction Lamb Show (Main Show Ring)

4 p.m. – Midway Opens

4 p.m. – 4-H Market Auction Dairy Steer Show (Main Show Ring)

5 p.m. – 4-H Market Auction Beef Steer Show (Main Show Ring)

5 p.m. – North American Classic Six-Horse Hitch (Horse Arena)

7 to 9:30 p.m. – Band – BB Dang (Entertainment Tent)

10 p.m. – Exhibit Halls & Buildings Close

Events & times subject to change. Follow us on Facebook to keep up-to-date with changes.