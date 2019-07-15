July 15, 2019 - 8:00am
Sponsored Post: The Genesee County Fair - Veteran's Day
Monday, July 15th – VETERAN’S DAY AT THE FAIR
- 9 a.m. – 4-H Market Auction Goat Show (Main Show Ring)
- 10 a.m. – Exhibition Halls & Buildings Open
- 10 a.m. – 4-H Cloverbud Poultry Show (Merton Building)
- 10 a.m. – 4-H Dairy Fitting Clinic & Master Fitter Competition
- 10 a.m. – 4-H Goat Agility Contest (Goat Barn Show Ring)
- 10 a.m. – 4-H Market Auction Lamb Show (Main Show Ring)
- 4 p.m. – Midway Opens
- 4 p.m. – 4-H Market Auction Dairy Steer Show (Main Show Ring)
- 5 p.m. – 4-H Market Auction Beef Steer Show (Main Show Ring)
- 5 p.m. – North American Classic Six-Horse Hitch (Horse Arena)
- 7 to 9:30 p.m. – Band – BB Dang (Entertainment Tent)
- 10 p.m. – Exhibit Halls & Buildings Close
Events & times subject to change. Follow us on Facebook to keep up-to-date with changes.