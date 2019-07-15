Local Matters

July 15, 2019 - 8:00am

Sponsored Post: The Genesee County Fair - Veteran's Day

posted by Lisa Ace in Sponsored Post, advertisement, Genesee County Fair, Family Fun, music, food, games, genesee county, Batavia....


Monday, July 15th – VETERAN’S DAY AT THE FAIR

  • 9 a.m. – 4-H Market Auction Goat Show (Main Show Ring)
  • 10 a.m. – Exhibition Halls & Buildings Open
  • 10 a.m. – 4-H Cloverbud Poultry Show (Merton Building)
  • 10 a.m. – 4-H Dairy Fitting Clinic & Master Fitter Competition
  • 10 a.m. – 4-H Goat Agility Contest (Goat Barn Show Ring)
  • 10 a.m. – 4-H Market Auction Lamb Show (Main Show Ring)
  • 4 p.m. – Midway Opens
  • 4 p.m. – 4-H Market Auction Dairy Steer Show (Main Show Ring)
  • 5 p.m. – 4-H Market Auction Beef Steer Show (Main Show Ring)
  • 5 p.m. – North American Classic Six-Horse Hitch (Horse Arena)
  • 7 to 9:30 p.m. – Band – BB Dang (Entertainment Tent)
  • 10 p.m. – Exhibit Halls & Buildings Close

Events & times subject to change. Follow us on Facebook to keep up-to-date with changes.

