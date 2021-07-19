Sponsored Post: Thermory - hiring awesome humans



Wildly creative, unorthodox company looking for unique people that are sickened by a corporate culture. We are looking for a highly motivated, detail-oriented, go-getter to be our Sample Specialist/Logistics Coordinator.

If your sense of humor is nonexistent, prefer not to have fun at work, are terrified by the challenges of a company that is growing exponentially, afraid to speak up and have your opinions and ideas heard with a flexible schedule then please, we beg you NOT to send your resume to: [email protected] and [email protected]

Thermory USA LLC is the North American Sister company of Thermory; a world leader of thermally modified wood products, utilized for exterior decking, cladding, and porch flooring architectural elements. Our unrivaled thermal modification process uses only heat and steam to enhance the wood and provide durable, long-lasting products with a sophisticated, refined aesthetic. Our truly natural products have no equal and may just change the way you think about wood.

