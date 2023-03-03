Sponsored Post: Welcome home: 9003 Wilkinson Road, Batavia



Welcome home to 9003 Wilkinson Road in the desirable PEMBROKE school district nestled on your own private 27.83 acres! High ceilings, natural light and modern spaces are abundant in this 1740sqft 3 bed, 2 bath contemporary ranch. A vaulted ceiling in the living room opens to a modern, newly carpeted loft space with high-quality cable railings. Check out the massive 3-pane window, captivating the striking views of your new property. The primary bedroom has his & hers closets and an impressive NEW master bath with a double vanity and a must-see shower. Find 2 more spacious bedrooms with another NEW full bath that has a gorgeous vessel sink & tiled shower wall. Admire stunning views of your land by relaxing on the forever deck, accessible from 3 different sliding glass doors. Find even more space in the walk-out, finishable basement. Never run out of hot water with this brand new on-demand hot water tank. Have peace of mind knowing this home had a complete tear-off roof done in 2022! A 2.5 car detached garage with a brand new metal roof and a barn are perfect for all your storage needs. Don’t miss the opportunity to check out this one-of-a-kind property! Offers due Wed., 3/8 at 1pm.