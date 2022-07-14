July 14, 2022 - 7:00pm
Sponsored Post: Your dream home awaits
posted by Lisa Ace in Sponsored Post, advertisement, Keller Williams, Sunny Rathod.
Welcome home; 2591 Batavia Oakfield Townline! This gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath house is ready to be your dream home. Situated on a spacious 2.5 acres, this home has a new roof and siding as of 2020, and a gorgeous Trex deck and concrete patio as of 2021. The furnace and hot water tank have also been recently updated. Don’t miss the 40'x72' pole barn shop in the back corner of the lot, fully insulated and heated, outfitted with 10,000 lb, 4 post car lift with 2 center bridge jacks, air compressor with air pumped to each bay, and a waste oil burner. You will love all the cozy spaces for family time, including the great room equipped with a beautiful fireplace. This home is waiting for your perfect loving memories! See it today! Delayed negotiations until Wednesday July 20th at 3 PM.
Recent comments