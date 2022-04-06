$875,000 in Genesee CARES coronavirus recovery grants to be awarded to 22 small businesses in the county

Twenty-two small businesses in Genesee County will be splitting a pool of $875,000 through the first round of the Genesee CARES Business Recovery Fund initiative set up to help for-profit ventures with 25 or fewer employees recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Batavian received the list of businesses today in advance of a press release scheduled to go out on Thursday from the Genesee County Economic Development Center. The GCEDC, in conjunction with Michael Zimmerman of The Harrison Studio, is facilitating the program that is bolstered by a Community Development Block Grant of up to $1 million.

“The project applications were considered on a first-come, first-served, so we had a tremendous response in the business community,” said Jim Krencik, GCEDC marketing director. “There was definitely a need -- based on the negative impacts we had from COVID in 2020.

“It was encouraging to see that many businesses did pick up in 2021. But as we look towards 2022 and hopefully a strong overall recovery this summer, helping these business accelerate their plans is a very rewarding experience. Most critically, it’s about the impact it will have on these businesses.”

Awards range from $10,000 to $75,000, and are predicated upon adding full-time equivalent jobs and/or meeting established income guidelines, Krencik said.

“Basically, if you're able to have one FTE (full-time equivalent job), you are eligible for up to $25,000; two, you are eligible for up to $50,000 and three, you are eligible for up to $75,000,” Krencik explained. “But there were also cases where a company had under five employees, and the owners of the company could get up to $25,000 without directly having to add a job because they were supporting a workforce and meeting income guidelines.”

The initial grantees and their awards are as follows:

First Wave Technology, Batavia, $25,000;

Sweet Betty’s, Le Roy, $20,000.

Pro Construction, Bergen, $25,000;

Red Roof Inn, Batavia, $25,000;

Terry Hills Restaurant, Batavia, $75,000;

LaQuinta, Batavia, $25,000;

Hodgins Engraving, Batavia, $60,000;

Rivers Performance, Batavia, $10,000;

Chap’s Elba Diner, Elba, $50,000;

Craft Cannery, Bergen, $60,000;

Sikes Enterprises, Batavia, $25,000;

Caryville Inn, Oakfield, $25,000;

Center Street Smokehouse, Batavia, $25,000;

Smokin’ Eagle BBQ, Le Roy, $50,000;

John’s Service, Batavia, $25,000;

Alleghany Services, Basom, $60,000;

Eden Café, Batavia, $25,000;

Copperhead Creek Bar, Batavia, $75,000;

Byron Hotel & Trailhouse, Byron, $50,000;

Empire Hemp, Batavia, $15,000;

Fava Brothers Lawn Care, Batavia, $60,000;

The Spa at Artemis, Batavia, $65,000.

Contacted tonight, Genesee County Manager Matt Landers said he is pleased that his office and the Genesee County Chamber of Commerce were able to work with the Genesee Gateway Local Development Corp. (an arm of the GCEDC) to provide capital to these businesses.

“This is a great example of local officials working together to develop a program that delivers resources to local businesses,” Landers said. “Working collaboratively, we were able to identify outside funding, develop a program that qualifies for said funding and implement a program that delivers resources while complying with the various funding rules and regulations.”

Krencik said seven other projects were deemed eligible but came in too late for this round. He said those seven businesses are at the top of the list “for any additional or unexpended funds that would be coming, either from projects that aren’t expending the entirety of their grant or if we are successful in getting additional funding for this program.

“However, we are aware that it'll be very competitive as many communities are pursuing second rounds of funding as well.”

