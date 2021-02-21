9-year-old posts first 200 game; Brett rolls 769 series at Oak Orchard in Albion

While league bowling in the Genesee Region last week produced its normal amount of 700 series from the adult ranks, a youth bowler from Warsaw deserves a bit of "press" as well.

Carter Armijo, a 9-year-old right-hander from Warsaw, rolled his first United States Bowling Congress-certified 200 game on Feb. 13 in the T.F. Brown's Adult-Child League at Mancuso Bowling Center in Batavia.

Carter, bowling with his father, Chris, registered a 201 game in the doubles league and (see the photo above where he gets a lift from his dad up to the scoring monitor) outdid his dad in that game.

"He's been bowling for four years now and really loves it," said Chris, noting that Carter has not one, but three custom-drilled bowlling balls. "We're pretty committed to it."

Carter also bowls in the Turnbull Heating Junior League on Saturday mornings and has a very respectable 129 average in both leagues.

In adult league action, high scores for the week were as follows:

Wayne Brett of Albion with games of 269, 258 and 242 for a 769 series in the Sneezy's Monday Night League at Oak Orchard Bowl in Albion.

Don Johnson of Scottsville with a high game of 289 in a 755 series in the Thursday Owls League at Rose Garden Bowl in Bergen.

Jason Quilliam of Batavia with a 279 game and 717 series in the Mancuso Real Estate League at Mancuso Bowling Center. Quilliam made a run at a third 300 game in consecutive weeks in the league but was stopped by a 10-pin in the seventh frame of the first game (279).

