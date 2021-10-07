AFSCME union, Genesee County agree to five-year pact

Genesee County and the 31 members of American Federation of State, County & Municipal Employees union have reached a five-year contract agreement that calls for a 5 percent salary increase in 2022 and annual raises of at least 2 ½ percent after that.

County Manager Matt Landers today said a tentative agreement was reached about six weeks ago, leading to a favorable vote by union employees.

The pact was approved by the County Legislature’s Ways & Means Committee on Wednesday and is scheduled to be ratified by the full legislature next week.

Landers said the county agreed to the 5 percent raise plus 53-cent hourly wage increase for the first year after research showed that Genesee was paying less than comparable municipalities.

“We recognized that and attempted to correct that, understanding that we’re dealing with a shrinking labor pool,” Landers explained.

Pay increases in 2023 and 2024 are set at 2 ½ percent and in 2025 and 2026 are set at 3 percent. Union members’ share of health insurance premiums will go up from 9 percent to 15 percent over the life of the contract.

The 31 AFSCME (Council 66, Local 392) workers are highway department and facilities maintenance employees, Landers said.

In other action, the committee approved the appointment of Sheriff’s Deputy Joshua Brabon to the Genesee County Youth Board.