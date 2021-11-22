Albion's Cole wins Genesee Region USBC Senior Masters

W

Albion’s Reid Cole stepped into the Genesee Region USBC Senior Masters Tournament winner’s circle for the first time Saturday, topping LeRoyan John Lowe, 179-138, in the title match at Perry Bowling Center.

The 62-year-old right-hander was at or near the top of the standings throughout the scratch singles event’s four rounds, averaging 214 for his seven games. He earned $300, a free entry into the GRUSBC Scratch Memorial Tournament and a plaque for his efforts.

Only three other bowlers averaged 200 or better on the challenging lane conditions – Lowe (200), who won $160; Mike Johnson of Batavia (203), who placed third for $120, and Don Parrott of Warsaw (211), who finished fourth for $90.

Lowe defeated Johnson, 175-166, in the opening game of the three-bowler stepladder finals to earn the right to face Cole.

Cole was the third-high qualifier with 669 for three games, and then posted 393 in the two-game semifinals to reach the top six. From there, he rolled a 257 game to claim the top spot in the finals.

Lowe recorded 706 in qualifying – second to Parrott’s 709 – and went on to roll 386 for two games in the second round and 197 in the third round to advance. Johnson qualified seventh with 637 before posting 417 in the second round and 202 in the third round.

Bill Logan of Albion and two-time defending champion Mickey Hyde placed fifth and sixth, respectively, each winning $90.

Other cashers, all for $70, were Brett Van Duser of Perry, Duane Barrett of Warsaw, Scott Shields of Batavia, Fred Walters of Perry, Paul Spiotta of Batavia and Matt Balduf of South Byron. Steve Krna of Alexander cashed for $50.

The tournament drew 42 entries – 24 from the ages of 50-59, 12 from 60-69 and six in the 70 and over bracket.

FIFTEEN CASH IN WOMEN’S EVENT

Forty women competed in the 36th Gladys Ford Memorial Women's Senior Singles Tournament earlier this month at Oak Orchard Bowl in Albion.

Cashers in the six age classifications are as follows:

75-and-Up -- Frances Matthews, 738, $86; Dawn Bertrand, 701, $75; Grace Bogle, 662, $50.

70-74 -- Georgene Della Penna, 654, $85; Margie Page, 613, $65; Kathy Pacino, 608, $45.

65-69 -- Arlene Underhill, 608, $85; Patricia Gilbertson, 569, $55.

60-64 -- Chris Bovee, 735, $100; Dawn Luckenbach, 614, $85; Linda Johnson, 607, $75; Karen Moran, 604, $60.

55-59 -- Terry Gilman, 603, $80; Pam Jenks, 592, $60.

50-54 -- Becky Arft, 580, $55.

Photo: Reid Cole, left, and John Lowe, champion and runner-up, respectively, of the Genesee Region USBC Senior Masters on Saturday at Perry Bowling Center. Submitted photo.