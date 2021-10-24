Alexander's Charlie Say Jr. registers Bennington Lanes' first USBC-certified perfect game

Longtime bowler Charlie Say Jr. etched his name into the Bennington Lanes history book on Oct. 14 when he recorded the eight-lane center's first United States Bowling Congress-certified perfect game in the Thursday Night 4-Man League.

The 57-year-old right-hander – a member of the Say’s Small Engine team with his brothers, Jeff and Peter, and friend, Tony Stockus – rolled 12 consecutive strikes in the middle game of his series on lanes 5-6, using The Fix bowling ball by Radical.

A 175-180 average bowler, Say started with a 182 game.

He said he moved up a bit on the approach after that and got into a groove.

After the string of strikes reached nine, the nerves set in.

“I was OK up until then, but then I was really shaking,” said Say, whose previous string of strikes from the start of a game was seven.

He put the first two balls in the 10th frame in the 1-3 pocket, but the last one was pulled to the left.

“I thought I was going to get a split, but it turned out to be a solid Brooklyn strike,” he said.

Say finished with 160 for a 642 series. He said there have been a few 300 games in non-sanctioned leagues at Bennington Lanes but this was the first that will be certified by the USBC (qualifying him for a ring).

Bennington Lanes is part of the Greater Buffalo USBC.

In Genesee Region USBC action, Batavia left-hander Rich Wagner, who rolled an 899 series at Mancuso Bowling Center last season, added another 300 to his long list of honor scores this week.

Wagner posted his perfect game en route to a 783 series in the Wednesday Men’s Handicap League at Rose Garden Bowl in Bergen, where he is averaging 241 for 18 games this season.

