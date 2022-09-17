Allis, Jarkiewicz open with 300 games; Gray Jr. 299

Genesee Region USBC bowlers wasted no time putting up honor scores this season -- rolling a pair of perfect games and a 299 over the past week and a half.

Alex Allis of Medina opened the Thursday Firefighters League at Medina Lanes with a bang on Sept. by posting 300 in the first game. He added 262 and 198 for a 758 series.

Ironically, his father, Mike, did the same thing -- roll a 300 game in the first game -- of the same league about 20 years ago.

At Rose Garden Bowl in Bergen, Frank Jarkiewicz of Byron and Kevin Gray Jr. of Warsaw rolled 300 and 299, respectively, with bowling coming within a few pins of hitting the 800 mark.

Jarkiewicz, on lanes 5-6, recorded 247-244-300--791 and Gray, on lanes 7-8, spun 299-239-259--796.

William Yates wasn't far behind with a 289 game and 764 series.

