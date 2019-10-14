October 14, 2019 - 5:10pm
Allis shines as Sunday Rolloffs league gets under way at Medina Lanes
Medina standout Scott Allis took top honors as the Sunday Rolloffs handicap singles league kicked off its season over the weekend.
Allis, a 38-year-old right-hander, fired games of 226-240-258 for a 724 series, and went on to capture first place in the rolloffs, upending Garry Smith in the finals.
