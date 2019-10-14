Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

October 14, 2019 - 5:10pm

Allis shines as Sunday Rolloffs league gets under way at Medina Lanes

posted by Mike Pettinella in sports, Bowling.

Medina standout Scott Allis took top honors as the Sunday Rolloffs handicap singles league kicked off its season over the weekend.

Allis, a 38-year-old right-hander, fired games of 226-240-258 for a 724 series, and went on to capture first place in the rolloffs, upending Garry Smith in the finals.

For a list of high scores around the Genesee Region last week, click on the Pin Points tab at the top of this page.

Calendar

October 2019

S M T W T F S
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button