Another 300 game for Busmire at Rose Garden Bowl; Brown posts 290 at Mancuso's, Spanitz 733 in Le Roy

Bergen bowler Harris Busmire continues to feast on the "home cooking" at Rose Garden Bowl.

Busmire, the longtime cook at the Viking Valhalla Restaurant at the Rose Garden Bowl & Volleyball Center, registered his second 300 game of the season last week -- finishing with the perfect game for a 733 series in the Wednesday Men's Handicap League.

The big night raised the 58-year-old right-hander's average to 212 in the league.

In January, he posted a 300 game in the same league and in December, Busmire rolled an 813 series in the Thursday Owls League, also at Rose Garden Bowl.

In other action, Scott Gray of Warsaw posted his highest series ever -- 278-237-244--759 in the Thursday Owls League, improving his average to 195.

Elsewhere around the Genesee Region USBC:

Mark Brown of Attica spun 289 and 290 after a 206 opening game for a 785 series in the County Line Friday Trios League at Mancuso Bowling Center. The 53-year-old righty recorded a spare in the first frame of the two big games before stringing 10 strikes and 11 strikes, respectively.

Traci Spanitz of Rochester rolled a 733 series in the Pizzaland Doubles League at Legion Lanes in Le Roy on Sunday, breaking the record for the highest three-game series by a woman in the eight-lane center's long history. Spanitz, a New York State USBC Hall of Famer, posted games of 268-238-227. The previous high series was a 730 by Naomi Hyde in December 2017.

Former Batavian Chris Colantonio and Mount Morris resident Dave DiSalvo rolled 800 series in recent action in the Saturday Night Mixed League at Mount Morris Lanes. Colantonio, who resides in Henrietta, had 803 on March 4 and DiSalvo had 815 this past Saturday.

