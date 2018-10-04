'Back to the Future': City Council member Briggs switching her party affiliation

A pending affiliation switch from Democrat to Republican is a matter of “returning to my roots,” Batavia City Council member Kathleen Briggs said today, using a phrase that was echoed by the City’s Democratic and Republican chairpersons.

Briggs, Council’s Fifth Ward representative, has served on the board since 2000.

When asked for the reasoning behind the move, Briggs, who has been a registered Democrat for the past 17 years, she said it was a matter of her “philosophy” reflecting a Republican-Conservative tone and had nothing to with any future endorsement.

City Democratic Party chair Erica O’Donnell supported that claim, stating that “up to this point, we haven’t discussed endorsements.”

O’Donnell said she is “sad to see Kathy go.”

“She has been a great councilwoman. She sent me an email over the summer stating that she previously was a Republican … was a registered Republican out of college … and is returning to her roots.”

When asked about future endorsements, O’Donnell said that “anyone who wants to run should be given a chance to run,” she said, mentioning that at least two people – including someone in the Fifth Ward – have indicated their willingness to run for City Council.

David Saleh, chair of the City Republican Party, agreed.

“Kathy is coming back home to her roots, and we’re very happy to see her come back,” Saleh said. “Her viewpoints are much more consistent with those of the Republican Party.”

According to a Genesee County elections’ office employee, any party change would take effect a week after this year’s November election. Briggs is not up for re-election until November 2019.

Currently, four of the six Ward council members are Republicans – Paul Viele (First Ward), Patti Pacino (Second Ward), John Canale (Third Ward) and Al McGinnis (Fourth Ward).

Briggs, for the time being, and Rose Mary Christian (Sixth Ward) are Democrats.

Saleh said he thinks that all of the Republican ward council members will run again.

“It’s a bit early,” he said. “I haven’t heard anything to the contrary.”