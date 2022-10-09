Bacon 300, Quilliam 814 at Mancuso Bowling Center

Mancuso Bowling Center surrendered a couple more honor scores this past week, with Paul Bacon posting 300 on Monday night and Jason Quilliam spinning 814 on Thursday night.

In the Mancuso Real Estate League, Bacon started with 191 and 215 on lanes 3&4 before stringing 12 consecutive strikes in game three to finish with a 706 series.

The 57-year-old Lockport resident (and Batavia native) now has six USBC-certified 300 games. He is off to a hot start with a 239 average after four weeks.

In the Toyota of Batavia Thursday 4-Man League, Quilliam registered 259-289-266--814 on lanes 17-18.

It is the 42-year-old Batavian's second 800 series and raised his average to 236.

At Medina Lanes, Joe Dellario rolled a 300 game in the Thursday Firefighters League on Oct. 5.

